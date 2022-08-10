Court ordered the return to public coffers of BRL 348,800 obtained through the Electoral Fund

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) approved with reservations this Tuesday (9.Aug.2022) the accounts of Ciro Gomes (PDT) in the 2018 presidential campaign. The Court ordered the return to public coffers of BRL 348,800 obtained through the Electoral Fund.



For most ministers, there was a lack of proof of campaign spending, but not enough for the accounts to be disapproved.

The divergence opened by Minister Alexandre de Moraes won. He was followed by Ricardo Lewandowski, Maria Claudia Bucchianeri, Mauro Campbell and Benedito Gonçalves.

The rapporteur of the case, Minister Sérgio Banhos, proposed a greater return: R$ 569 thousand.

The discrepancy between the values ​​involves the presentation of supporting documentation on the use of resources for campaign expenditures.

For Baths, for example, R$ 375,300 was not properly proven. Moraes, on the other hand, understood that the lack of proof involved a smaller amount, of R$ 23,800.

The ministers also disagreed on donations from foreigners. The rapporteur understood the ban. Moraes, however, considered that foreigners could donate, since they had a Brazilian CPF (Individual Taxpayer Registry).



The trial began on May 17. On the occasion, the votes of Banhos, Moraes and Bucchianeri were collected. Subsequently, Lewandowski asked for a view (more analysis time), paralyzing the session.



In 2018, Ciro ran for President with Kátia Abreu (PP) as vice president. He left defeated. In this ocasion, Fernando Haddad (EN) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) went to the 2nd round and the last one won the dispute to the Plateau. Ciro runs again in this year’s elections.