Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/24/2024 – 22:14

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) approved this Tuesday (24) the sending of federal military personnel to provide security at polling stations in the first round of municipal elections, which will be held on October 6.

Unanimously, the ministers approved a package of 53 processes to guarantee the sending of soldiers from the Armed Forces to municipalities in the states of Tocantins, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso do Sul, Amazonas, Ceará, Maranhão, Acre, Mato Grosso, Pará, Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte.

During the session, the president of the TSE, Cármen Lúcia, highlighted that the request for federal forces is a common procedure that occurs in all elections.

“The governors communicate to the regional electoral courts (TREs) that they need federal forces to guarantee voting and counting,” the minister highlighted.

The deployment of federal troops occurs when a municipality informs the Electoral Court that it does not have the capacity to guarantee the normality of the election with the local police force.