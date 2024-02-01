Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/02/2024 – 22:08

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) unanimously approved this Thursday night (1st), the triple list of nominees for the position of judge of the Regional Electoral Court of Paraná (TRE-PR). Now, the list is forwarded to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who will choose and nominate the member to the vacant seat, as provided for in the legislation.

The list includes jurists Graciane Aparecida do Valle Lemos, José Rodrigo Sade and Roberto Aurichio Junior. The vacancy was opened with the departure of Tiago Paiva dos Santos.

Related news:

The appointment of a new judge is necessary so that the regional court can judge cases of revocation of registration or loss of diploma. One of them deals with senator Sergio Moro (União-PR).

The senator is the target of actions filed by the PT and the PL in the Electoral Court. The parties accuse Moro of abuse of economic power for allegedly carrying out irregular expenses in the pre-campaign period in 2022 and ask for the revocation of his mandate.

The trial had been scheduled for February 8th. However, in an official note released this Thursday, TRE-PR informed that the trial dates will only be defined after the panel of seven member judges is complete.

“In accordance with article 28, § 4, of the Electoral Code, decisions by regional courts on any actions that may result in revocation of registration or loss of diploma can only be taken with the presence of all its members”, says the note. “With the full panel of member judges, a date will be immediately designated for the judgment of cases that require judgment by a full quorum”, concludes the document.

Understand the case

In December last year, the Public Electoral Ministry (MPE) of Paraná defended the revocation of Moro's mandate as it understood that there had been “excessive use of financial resources” before the electoral campaign.

In 2021, Moro was at Podemos and carried out pre-candidacy acts for the Presidency of the Republic. He then left the party and started campaigning for the Senate.

Expenditures of approximately R$2 million were cited on Moro's membership event with Podemos and on hiring video production and consultancies.

In the event of eventual revocation, an appeal may be made to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), in Brasília. However, if the possible conviction is upheld, new elections for the Senate must be called in the state.

During the process, the senator's defense denied irregularities and said that the accusations have “political connotations”. For defense, pre-campaign expenses for the Presidency cannot be counted in the campaign for the Senate, since one position is subject to national voting and the other only in Paraná.