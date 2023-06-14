Brazil Agencyi

06/13/2023 – 22:22

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided, this Tuesday (13), to annul the votes received by the PP and Avante in the 2020 elections for the Chamber of Councilors of Andradina (SP) for fraud in the gender quota. By law, all parties must allocate at least 30% of candidacies to women.

According to the decision, the elected candidates who are linked to the parties will have their mandates revoked, and the Electoral Justice of São Paulo will have to recalculate the votes for the redistribution of the seats that were destined to the parties. In addition, party leaders who participated in the fraud will be ineligible for eight years.

The accused were denounced by the Public Ministry for promoting fictitious female candidacies. Investigations proved that the parties registered two candidates who did not obtain any votes in the 2020 election, did not carry out a campaign or effective spending.

Amnesty

Last month, the Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Commission (CCJ) of the Chamber of Deputies approved the admissibility of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 9/23, which grants amnesty to political parties that do not comply with gender or race quotas in 2022 and previous elections or that have irregularities in the rendering of accounts.

The CCJ assessed whether the proposal meets the legal requirements. The text goes to a special committee, then to the plenary and, finally, if approved, to the Senate.























