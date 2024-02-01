Composed of members of the Electoral Court and the PF, it will improve the tracking of individuals who attack democracy

The president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), minister Alexandre de Moraes, announced on the night of this Thursday (1st.Feb.2024) the creation of a study, work and execution group with the Ministry of Justice to improve tracking “of those who attack democracy”.

“The Superior Electoral Court and the Ministry of Justice and Public Security are setting up a study, work and execution group with members of the TSE and the PF (Federal Police) so that we can improve what has already been done, improve towards the tracking those who attack democracy, attack the free will of voters”declared Moraes at the opening of the 1st session of 2024 of the TSE.

The announcement was made alongside the new Minister of Justice, Ricardo Lewandowski, retired minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and former colleague of Moraes.

During the session, Moraes spoke on more than one occasion about defending the democratic regime. He stated that, in defense of democracy, a new analysis and a “equating electoral rules”.

In his opening speech, the minister demanded that the National Congress regulate social networks. According to him, the use of mass media has been one of the “big problems” of contemporary democracy.