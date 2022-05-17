Agreement runs until December 31; TSE will have an official channel on the platform to disseminate information about the elections

Representatives of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and Telegram signed this Tuesday (May 17, 2022) an agreement to combat the spread of false news about the elections in the messaging application. The partnership is already valid and is valid until December 31 of this year.

The TSE is the 1st electoral body in the world to sign a partnership with Telegram involving the adoption of concrete measures against fake news. Here’s the intact of the agreement (278 KB).

Telegram has committed to adopting a series of measures against disinformation, including the analysis and suspension of channels identified as disseminators of fake news; participate in periodic meetings with the TSE; boost the Court’s official channel; and allow the Court to create a robot to interact with users.

With this functionality, the TSE will be able to ask people to indicate their cities. The objective is to send personalized content about elections to users, considering the places where they live.

Here are the commitments signed by Telegram:

TSE channel support: the application will provide TSE content, inform about the existence of the Court’s channel and promote verified publications and communications to Brazilian users;

TSE robot: Corte will be able to use Telegram to create a robot that interacts with users. Bot may ask the user for information to send him personalized content;

channel for reporting misinformation: Telegram will create means for the TSE to report fake news. Then, the application will analyze the reported channels and may mark posts with false or inaccurate information or suspend the operation of the channels;

legal analysis: platform committed to monitoring Brazilian jurisprudence to improve the fight against disinformation;

meetings with the TSE: Telegram will hold periodic meetings with the TSE.

Block

On March 25, Telegram signed its adhesion to the Program to Combat Misinformation, promoted by the TSE. The measure was taken shortly after Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined the blocking of the application for non-compliance with judicial decisions. Then, he went back and allowed the platform to work in the country.

One of Moraes’ orders to revoke the block was for Telegram to inform what measures are being taken to combat disinformation. In response, the app reported on the implementation of measures against the spread of fake news.

On the occasion, Telegram announced the following initiatives: