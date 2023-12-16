The president of TSE (Superior Electoral Court), minister Alexandre de Moraes, and the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD-RJ), signed on Tuesday (Dec 12, 2023) a document that creates the Mude – Museum of Democracy. The space will be installed in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

The initiative is the result of cooperation between the TSE and the city of Rio de Janeiro, through the Municipal Department of Culture. Mude will be a space to celebrate and reaffirm the importance of democracy for Brazil. There, visitors will be able to learn about the trajectory of the country's democracy to the present day.

The museum will operate at the Electoral Justice Cultural Center, in the central region of the city, where the TSE headquarters were located from 1946 to 1960, when it was transferred to Brasília, with the inauguration of the new federal capital.

Eduardo Paes said that this is an area of ​​the city that brings together the historic center of Colonial Brazil, Empire Brazil and the Republic. “The Museum of Democracy is certainly a space in which we will be able to illuminate something so obscure in Brazilian history, show how important democracy is and how much we only evolve with it. We play a role here for the city, for the Republic and for Brazilian democracy”he expressed.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes said that the museum aims to rescue the country's democratic history in light of the most recent events involving “attacks on democracy and electoral justice”. For the president of the TSE, the purpose is “to demonstrate that, despite all the setbacks we have had in recent times, institutions are stronger and are prepared to defend democracy”.

According to Moraes, the important “is to leave this to history, so that new generations, students and everyone can verify that Brazil has a strong democracy, as [o país] built it and how it will, increasingly, strengthen it”.

Public selection

With the assistance of the Municipal Department of Culture, the TSE will open a public call to select the civil society organization that will be responsible for the implementation, operationalization and specialized management of Mude.

The court and the Municipal Department of Culture must designate a permanent employee to provide the interface between the bodies and also supervise and monitor the execution. The server must follow the technical cooperation agreement that will last for 2 years, counting from the date of publication of the statement on the PNCP (National Public Procurement Portal), which can be extended for an equal period. The publication of the statement in the PNCP must occur within 10 working days, from the signing of the agreement.

With information from Brazil Agency.