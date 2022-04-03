The agreement signed in February by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) with social networks and messaging apps left gaps in measures to combat disinformation in Brazil. The finding is highlighted in a study that analyzed the so-called memoranda of understanding with the Electoral Court and concluded that, in general, the terms agreed were milder compared to the actions carried out in the United States.

The report, produced by researchers from the National Institute of Science and Technology in Digital Democracy (INCT.DD) of the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA), evaluated the four axes of the TSE agreement with Facebook/Meta, Google/YouTube, WhatsApp, TikTok , Twitter and Kwai: dissemination of reliable and official information on elections, capacity building, containment of disinformation and transparency.

Compared to the 2018 election, the researchers believe that there has been progress, but highlighted, for example, that there is no provision for sanctioning platforms in the event of non-compliance with the agreement made with the Electoral Justice. “If the platform does not comply with the agreement, what will the TSE do?”, asked INCT.DD researcher Maria Paula Almada.

The report states that almost all platforms have made progress in the first two structuring axes, but have taken insufficient measures in the field of containing disinformation. And none of them made progress in the field of transparency. “Transparency would provide a better understanding of how content is removed,” said INCT.DD researcher Rodrigo Carreiro. “We have some indications of how the algorithm works, but it is not known to what extent this content will be taken offline automatically or if it will be taken down as a result of human interference.”

Telegram, which entered into a partnership with the TSE on the 25th, after the threat of legal measures such as the suspension of its operations in Brazil, was excluded from the study. “The platform operated in the shadows,” said the researcher.

In a first practical step taken after the TSE memorandum, YouTube recently announced a new policy against the dissemination of misleading information about elections in Brazil. The rules allow the exclusion of old videos that contain false allegations about the 2018 election. The platform understands by “false allegations” all content that may lead voters to give up going to the polls, such as claims that the electoral system equipment has been hacked, tampering with votes. In addition, YouTube announced that it will include informational panels that take the user to “trusted sources” on the topic.

INTEGRATION. In the researchers’ understanding, however, YouTube needs to adopt “stricter rules of punishment for cases of attack on the TSE and the polls and specify clearer time frames regarding the speed with which the platform promises to act in case of complaints”.

The researchers also point out the need for integrated actions between the networks or specific memoranda of the TSE for the different platforms. “The dynamics are different, the way the news circulates is different, so we understand that there would have been more gains if there were different agreements for each platform”, said Maria Paula. Due to the particularities of each network, Carreiro said he does not know whether integration is possible in the near future. “But it should happen.”

YouTube blocked the profile of deputy and president of the Chamber’s Constitution and Justice Committee, Bia Kicis (PL-DF), in February. The action took place after the publication, the previous month, of a live that questions the effectiveness of the covid-19 vaccine in children. The video, however, remains active on Facebook and Twitter. The parliamentarian is investigated in the fake news inquiry, which she is processing in the Federal Supreme Court under the report of Minister Alexandre de Moraes. Bia Kicis classified the platform’s attitude as “hateful censorship”.

Sought after, the platforms said that they promote actions to improve the debate on the topic in the digital environment (more information on page A8).

USA. The report sees the need to adapt social networks to the national political context, compared to the digital environment in the United States, a country where most platforms – with the exception of the Chinese TikTok and Kwai – are based.

In the case of Facebook and Instagram, managed by the Meta group, the agreement with the TSE does not specify topics, terms or ideas that are prohibited from being part of election announcements. “Here in Brazil, these big issues involving platforms always come after the American experience, so we are always late,” said Carreiro. “The difference is noticeable.”

“Americans were able to adapt the platforms to the local political culture,” noted the researcher. “In the United States, the issue of the ballot box does not exist, unlike here. This specificity is what we are looking for: it is necessary to respect the logic of the platform, which is a private entity, but that it adapts to the logic of operation in Brazil.”

O Estadão asked the TSE about how the Court evaluates the dialogue with companies regarding the adoption of measures to combat disinformation and respect for the electoral law, but there was no response until the conclusion of this edition.

Study covered TSE agreements with Facebook, Google, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Kwai.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

