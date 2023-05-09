Eduardo de Oliveira Tagliaferro was head of the area linked to the presidency of the Court, which awaits “rigorous investigation”

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) dismissed this Tuesday (May 9, 2023) Eduardo de Oliveira Tagliaferro, 50 years old, after he was arrested on charges of domestic violence. Tagliaferro was head of the Special Advisory Office for Combating Disinformation, linked to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Electoral Court.

According to the São Paulo Civil Police, the former advisor was arrested red-handed on the night of Monday (May 8, 2023), in Caieiras, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, after threatening the woman.

The victim told the police that her husband came home altered and threatened her. During the discussion, he went up to the room and fired a firearm. She then ran towards the garage with her daughters to try to protect herself.

The case was registered at the Caieiras Police Station. The weapon used was seized, as well as the ammunition. The accused remains in prison. The woman requested urgent protective measures, which are under review by Justice.

In a note, the TSE stated that the dismissal took place “due to his arrest in flagrante delicto for domestic violence” is that “will await the rigorous investigation of the facts”.

O Power360 tried to contact Tagliaferro’s defense, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open.

Intelligence Center

Tagliaferro was part of the TSE Intelligence Center created by the President of the Court, Alexandre de Moraesduring the 2022 presidential elections. The group was created to “collect data and process information of interest to public security during the election period”.

The ordinance that created the group (full — 12 KB) was signed on August 30, 2022. The Intelligence Nucleus was composed of the following members, as indicated by the TSE ordinance:

Intelligence Center

Tagliaferro was part of the TSE Intelligence Center created by the President of the Court, Alexandre de Moraesduring the 2022 presidential elections. The group was created to “collect data and process information of interest to public security during the election period”.

The ordinance that created the group (full — 12 KB) was signed on August 30, 2022. The Intelligence Nucleus was composed of the following members, as indicated by the TSE ordinance:

I – president: minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the TSE:

II – TSE representatives:

The. Marco Antonio Martin Vargas, executive secretary;

B. Eduardo de Oliveira Tagliaferro;

w. Roberto Allegretti.

II – CNCG representatives:

The. Lieutenant Colonel of the PMDF (Military Police of the Federal District) Waldicharbel Gomes Moreira;

B. PMMG lieutenant colonel (Military Police of Minas Gerais) Lázaro Tavares de Melo da Silva;

w. Lieutenant Colonel of the PMBA (Military Police of Bahia) Jose Luís Santos Silva.

O CNCG is the National Council of General Commanders of Military Police and Military Fire Brigades, security bodies subordinate to state governments and the Federal District.