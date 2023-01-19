Request says that former president and his then vice-presidential candidate used the palaces as a “meeting stage” in the 2022 elections

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) accepted this Thursday (19.jan.2023) the opening of an electoral judicial investigation against the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and its candidate for Vice President of the Republic, General Braga Netto (PL), to determine the 2 politicians “for alleged practice of abuse of political power” in the 2022 elections.

The request was made by the “Coligação Brasil da Esperança” formed by the PT (Workers’ Party) – from the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva–, by the PC do B (Communist Party of Brazil) and by the PV (Green Party). The action was accepted by the General Inspector of Electoral Justice, Minister Benedito Gonçalves. Here’s the full of the decision (236 KB).

“The author alleges, in summary, that Jair Bolsonaro, by using the palaces as a “meeting stage” with governors, federal deputies and celebrities, made use of “all the furniture in the public building, as well as his status as current President of the Republic to bring publicity to its supporters”, thus distorting the purpose of those goods, with the objective of leveraging its candidacy”says the document.

The former president and Braga Netto have 5 days to present a defense to the TSE.