For the first time in history, Russian figure skaters took gold, silver and bronze at the World Championships, which are taking place these days in Stockholm … Previously, in women’s single skating, only American women managed to do this in 1991. Eteri Tutberidze’s student Anna Shcherbakova won, Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (coach Alexei Mishin) won silver, and Evgeni Plushenko’s ward Alexander Trusov won bronze. Shcherbakova became the third student of Eteri Tutberidze to win the World Cup. Previously, Evgenia Medvedeva (2016, 2017) and Alina Zagitova (2019) managed to do this.

The greatness of Shcherbakova

In many ways, the full Russian podium became possible thanks to the failure of one of the favorites of the tournament, Rika Kihira. The Japanese woman performed the free program very poorly, slipping from the second (after the short) to the sixth place. However, the failure of the two-time champion of four continents should not underestimate the merits of our girls.

In the capital of Sweden Anna Shcherbakova won all – rivals, herself and the disease. After the feat at the Russian championship, student Eteri Tutberidze approached the world championship in an ambiguous form. There were doubts because of not the most successful training, the state of health of the athlete. It is unclear whether Anna recovered from severe pneumonia (after her skates, the athlete was breathing very hard). But already in the short program, the skater removed all doubts, and in the free program she only confirmed her greatness.

Although the free program turned out to be catastrophically difficult for Anna. At the very beginning, she allowed a fall during the execution of a quadruple flip, but was able to pull herself together and give out all the other elements cleanly. They managed to win back the gold medal only in the final spins.

“First of all, this is the work of the entire Sambo-70 school, headed by Eteri Tutberidze,” noted the head of Sambo-70 Renat Layshev to Izvestia. – We have one more world champion. Anna deserved it with her hard work. We call her “the girl from Teply Stan” (the “Khrustalny” figure skating department is located not far from the “Teply Stan” metro station), so to speak, our dear. Shcherbakova has both character and femininity. Many of our teachers treat her with great sympathy and rejoiced at her victory as if they were their own. After all, it happened against the background of all these transitions, showdowns, scandals, which pretty much spoiled everyone’s mood.

Feats of Tuktamysheva and Trusova

Silver of Elizaveta Tuktamysheva can probably be equated with gold. Before the tournament, few believed in her, because the last time a skater participated in the World Cup six years ago. This is a huge period for modern figure skating. Tuktamysheva proved once again that at 24 you can compete with 16-year-old prodigies. Thus, Tuktamysheva will enter the future Olympic cycle in the status of the vice-world champion. BUT if not for this ill-fated fall on the flip in the free skate, there might have been gold.

After an arbitrary rental, Tuktamysheva burst into tears. Her emotions can be understood, says the honored coach of Russia, two-time Olympic medalist Alexander Zhulin.

“Tuktamysheva is a phenomenon,” the expert explained to Izvestia. – I’m incredibly happy for her. It blurs the lines between puberty and non-puberty, whatever you call it. Many have retired long ago at 24, and she continues to fight and progress. In Stockholm, Lisa gave two excellent rentals, she was 100% confident. An absolutely worthy second place.

The most powerful breakthrough was made by Alexandra Trusova. “Russian rocket” moved up from 12th place to third.

Trusova won the free skate (152.37 points) by making two falls. The skater made a quadruple flip, then fell from a quadruple salchow, then performed a cascade of quadruple lutz + triple toe loop, double axel, fell from a quadruple lutz, with a mistake on the first jump made a cascade of quadruple sheepskin coat + oiler + triple salchow, then performed a cascade of triple lutz + triple sheepskin coat.

– Sasha is great for taking such a risk, stating the hardest program in history – Irina Slutskaya, two-time world champion, told Izvestia. – Unfortunately, falls could not be avoided. I don’t want to criticize Sasha, I want to support him. This season was extremely unfortunate for her – she could well fight for the leading positions, but, apparently, this is not her competition. I would like to wish her to survive this season and move on with renewed vigor! She fought, but that fuse, which we saw in her in previous seasons, was not.

Season to help

An important factor in the triumph of our skaters was the fact that almost a full season has passed in Russia, which cannot be said about other countries. Against the background of the situation in the world, some of the rivals are out of shape due to their own illnesses or lack of normal training for other reasons. This could change over the next year and the level of competition is likely to increase. In six months, another student of Tutberidze, Kamila Valieva, will finally reach the adult level. In her arsenal there are two quads, and a triple axel, and gorgeous spins.