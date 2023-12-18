On the exterior façade of Pushkin Museum in Moscowat 15 degrees below zero, hangs a huge portrait of Ferdinand III The Saint, unifier of the kingdoms of Castile and León and conqueror, with the exception of Granada, of the last Muslim territories of the peninsula. The work of Francisco de Zurbarán presides over the entrance to the gallery, flanked by another enormous imperial piece with a small Charles II The bewitched, the last of the Habsburgs, by Sebastián Herrera Barnuevo. Behind the threshold of the art gallery awaits the heat and one of the largest collections of Spanish art in the world, the Russian collection. A sample of works from the 16th to the 19th centuries that are not only fragments of the history of Spain, but also testify to the turbulent Russian 20th century: from the expropriation of the revolutionaries to the bourgeoisie and the trophies taken by the Red Army from the dark Berlin bunkers in 1945.

The Moscow museum celebrates “a Spanish season” until February 4. It is a project divided into three parts. Its main exhibition offers visitors more than fifty Spanish works brought to the Russian capital from other corners of the country, practically the entire national collection. The following exhibition addresses the influence of Spain on Russian artists, an interesting exhibition where the myth of exotic Spain is overcome. Finally, the event was crowned at the end of the year with the music festival December Tardes by Sviatoslav Ríjter, whose program performs, in a Russia isolated by sanctions, Spanish compositions.

“The objective of this exhibition has been to show the evolution of Spanish painting from Mannerism to Impressionism, and to tell the history of the collecting of Spanish works of art in Russia,” explains the Museum, which has resorted to an unprecedented collaboration with the Hermitage of Saint Petersburg in full isolation of the country. The director of the Pushkin, Elizaveta Lijachiova, recently acknowledged to the Ria Novosti news agency the vicissitudes they face: “Exchanges between museums are increasingly difficult and there will be fewer and fewer large exhibitions.”

Part of the exhibition: 'Greetings, Spain!, by Vladimir Dubosarski. Javier G. Cuesta

The first chapter in the history of Spanish painting in Russia begins in the Winter Palace in Saint Petersburg, later converted into the Hermitage Museum. Tsarina Catherine II decorated it in the 18th century with some works purchased from Dutch merchants, although the bulk of the collection was contributed by Alexander I at the end of the Napoleonic Wars (1814-1815) when he acquired 84 Spanish pieces from the antiquarian William Coesvelt, also Dutch.

A half-length portrait of a smiling Count-Duke of Olivares painted by Diego Velázquez in the 17th century is one of them. Next to it is also the aforementioned portrait of Charles II as a child, a work that was taken to Russia by an intimate of Ferdinand VII after the Bourbon restoration: Dmitri Tatíschev, plenipotentiary minister in Spain from 1814 to 1821 and the first Russian to be awarded the the Golden Fleece, the oldest order in Europe. The soldier was one of the main contributors to the Hermitage at the time, and another oil painting of his occupies an important place in the exhibition, The Guardian Angelby Antonio Pereda y Salgado (1646).

The baton of the two tsars was taken by the Russian bourgeoisie during the belle epoque European. Regulars of Paris, some of the main Russian patrons also had their eye on modern Spanish artists. His works, like those of other European masters, would end up confiscated in boxes during the Russian Revolution.

Sergei Shchukin is one of the featured patrons of the exhibition. Known for commissioning two iconic paintings from Frenchman Henri Matisse, Dance and Music, was a lover of impressionism and post-impressionism whose collection had its doors open to Muscovites. His Spanish weakness was picassowhich would end up at the Pushkin, although the exhibition also includes the works of other artists less known to the general public, such as Woman on a balcony of the bullring (1901), by Zuloaga.

Works from the exhibition 'Images of Spain', at the Pushkin Museum in Moscow. Javier G. Cuesta

Despite his devotion to democratizing art among all Russians, the patron was forced into exile and his works, including Zuloaga's, were confiscated in 1918 by the Bolsheviks. This same fate befell many other collections of the Russian bourgeoisie. In the Pushkin exhibition there are some of these “nationalized” paintings, such as Archangel Raphael with Bishop Domonte (1680), oil painting by Bartolomé Esteban Murillo confiscated from the dukes of Leuchtenberg in Saint Petersburg; or a statuette, Saint Christinawhich belonged to the Russian artist Ilia Ostroujov and represents “a rare example of the penetration of the flamenco style in 17th-century Spanish art.”

However, it is another piece that passed through Shchukin's hands before that best reflects those hectic decades: The carnival by Goya, an oil on canvas dated between 1812 and 1816 in which its protagonists “have license to become who they are not and to move from one social class to another, which allows a reflection on appearances,” according to the Goya Foundation in Aragon. This jewel was sold for the first time by the only surviving son of the Aragonese painter, Javier Goya, to Eustaquio López from Madrid in the first third of the 19th century, and was subsequently resold from one European collection to another until ending in the 1930s. in Budapest, in the art gallery of the Jewish and Hungarian banker Mór Lipót Herzog. His works, including The carnival, were requisitioned in 1944 by Hungary, then an ally of Nazi Germany. It was in vain: a year later the Red Army located the work and took it to the Igor Grabar Restoration Center, where it would remain until its final exhibition at the Pushkin in 1995.

A granddaughter of Baron Herzog litigated until her death for the works that her family hid during the Hungarian insurrection. Before passing away in 2020 at the age of 96, Martha Nieren recognized The New York Times that his family and his collection were less exposed during the Holocaust thanks to their social status, “although many of my friends were deported.”

It is precisely the Goyas from the Russian collection that are the best witnesses of the plundering experienced in the Second World War. The temptation, A drawing of black chalk and pencil on paper that the Aragonese painted in the last years of his life (1825-1828), was donated by the German businessman Johann Friedrich Lahmann to the city of Dresden upon his death in 1937. Soviet troops found it hidden with more pieces in a tunnel.

'Portrait of Infante Carlos II in his youth', by Sebastián Herrera Barnuevo. Javier G. Cuesta

Picasso, Goya and El Greco have a special place in the exhibition. Two works by the latter literally survived the war. A John the baptist painted in the 1610s by Doménikos Theotokópoulos, it was taken by the Soviets from the Kaiser Friederich Museum in Berlin—now the Bode Museum—from where hundreds of paintings and sculptures disappeared forever due to looting and fires caused in the fighting for the Nazi capital in May 1945.

Another piece by El Greco, a Saint Bernard from 1579, it belonged to the deposit of the German collector Otto Gerstenberg and his daughter Margarete Scharf. The works that did not perish under fire were confiscated as war reparations by the Red Army, which moved them to the so-called “temporary funds” of the Hermitage, where they were relegated to oblivion until they saw the light again in 1995.

The relevance of El Greco to the Pushkin Museum is such that its main room has a quote from Ortega y Gasset written in huge letters in which the philosopher equates the Cretan artist with Dostoevsky as absolute masters when portraying action: “Here we also find the matter treated as a pretext for a movement to take off. Each figure is a prisoner of a dynamic intention; The body twists, waves and vibrates like a reed attacked by a gale.”

Spain, beyond the myth

To see the second exhibition you have to cross the snowfall and reach the modern art gallery, one of the large expansions undertaken at the Pushkin in the last twenty years. There, the exhibition of the Spanish impact on Russian artists is welcomed with a painting in which illustrious figures such as Monserrat Caballé, Julio Iglesias, Paz Vega and two key figures in the exhibition, Picasso and Lorca, are painted.

“The exhibition tells the formation of the Spanish myth over 200 years, starting with the drawings of people who described sea monsters behind the Pyrenees, and ending with the Spanish pop icons,” explains the art gallery.

“The search for similarities and differences with the Spanish occupied many Russian authors in the 19th and 20th centuries,” adds the museum, for which beyond topics such as “the relationship with life and knowing how to celebrate,” the Spanish “ have had a fundamental influence on Russian culture, from The Stone Guest by Alexander Pushkin—the poet's version of Don Juan—and The Jota Aragonese, by Mijaíl Glinka, a composer who captured the influence of Iberian folklore in his orchestration.

Several visiting observed 'John the Baptist', by El Greco (left), and 'Old Jew with a Child', by Picasso. Javier G. Cuesta

The initiator of Spain among the Russians was Vasili Botkin, one of its great patrons of the second half of the 19th century. It was the time of orientalism, of the search for the exotic, and the Alhambra palace inspired its artists. “How kind they are! And how beautiful their women are! And his men”, the gallery quotes Iliá Repin, one of the great masters of Russian painting.

Later it would be the Russian avant-garde that would pay attention to Spanish culture, especially Don Quixote. “One of the most dramatic reflections of this is the life and work of the painter Vasily Shukhayev,” notes the museum. In 1935 he returned to Leningrad after a long stay in France and Spain. Accused of espionage by the Stalinist regime, he was sent to the prison camps in Magadan, Siberia.

It was the same fate as that of Mikhail Sokolov, a revolutionary painter who ended up arrested in the 1940s by the same regime. Both illustrated plays with sketches inspired by the work of Cervantes and his fantasy of Andalusia. Sometimes, just with his imagination, “crumbs of colored pencils and a little toothpaste.”

While Russian dreamers were detained by Stalin, Soviet correspondents “equated the Spanish Civil War with bulls.” Mijaíl Koltsov, Iliá Yerenburg and Ovadi Savich “tried to unmask the myth of Spain as a blessed land. In their reports they showed the thirst for freedom, heroism and courage of the Spanish, their tenacity and willingness to sacrifice,” recalls the Pushkin Museum.

