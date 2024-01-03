Trying to | Riikka Hollo thought she had always handled the entrepreneur's pension payments correctly – Then came the scary bill

Self-employed pension payments that have not been collected expire after five years. The entrepreneur may be in for a nasty surprise if the pension insurance company does not actively collect them.

Payment reminder. A total of EUR 8,678.25 to be paid. These words are printed on the letter that arrived Riikka Hollo at the beginning of October. In the letter, pension insurance company Veritas accuses Hollo of unpaid entrepreneur's pension (yel) payments with late payment interest.

#Riikka #Hollo #thought #handled #entrepreneur39s #pension #payments #correctly #scary #bill