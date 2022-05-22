Fluminense will visit Fortaleza, starting at 4 pm (Brasilia time) this Sunday (22) at the Castelão stadium, in search of a victory that can soften the team’s frustrating campaign in the Copa Sudamericana. THE National Radio broadcast the match live.

Tricolor das Laranjeiras arrives at a difficult time, practically disqualified from the continental competition after a goalless draw with Unión Santa Fe (Argentina) last Thursday (19). After this result, Fluminense needs to beat Oriente Petrolero (Bolivia) by at least six goals difference, in addition to hoping for a draw between Santa Fe and Junior Barranquilla (Colombia).

Training finished in Fortaleza. Sunday is the day of @brasileirao! : Mailson Santana/FFC pic.twitter.com/twuk8irdVj — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) May 21, 2022

Already in the Brazilian, where it has eight points after six rounds, the team led by coach Fernando Diniz needs to score away from home so as not to stray from the front of the competition. With no time to train, the expectation is that the Fluminense commander will not make major changes to the team.

However, two positions in which news are expected are the wings, in which the current holders have been the target of much criticism. Thus, a possible formation is: Fábio; Yago (Samuel Xavier), Nino, David Braz and Pineida (Marlon); André, Wellington, Nathan and Goose; Luiz Henrique and Cano.

If Fluminense is criticized for its poor performance in continental competitions, Fortaleza depends only on itself to advance to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. For this, they need to at least draw against Colo-Colo (Chile) next Wednesday (25th) at the Monumental stadium in Santiago.

Last training completed. Focus and hard work that will have Leão tomorrow for the Brasileirão. Mateus Lotif/FEC#FortalezaEC #Brazilian pic.twitter.com/TahGivvt0I — Fortaleza Esporte Clube (@FortalezaEC) May 21, 2022

The Brazilian and Chilean teams have the same seven points, but Fortaleza occupies the second position of the classification for having better goal difference (0 to -3). River Plate (Argentina) leads the group with 13 points.

With this decisive game ahead, coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s big question is whether or not to save in the Brazilian, and in the national competition Fortaleza needs to score to leave the bottom. So the likely lineup of the team should be: Max Walef; Tinga, Benevenuto and Titi; Pikachu, Felipe, Hercules, Lucas Lima and Capixaba; Moses and Silvio Romero.

National Radio broadcast

THE National Radio broadcasts Fortaleza and Fluminense with narration by André Luiz Mendes, comments by Waldir Luiz, reporting by Rafael Monteiro and duty by Bruno Mendes. You can follow the National Ball Show here: