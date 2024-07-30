It is well known that today Youtube has implemented more commercial screens that make the platform a more readitable place, although in the process users who do not have the membership of Premium They are annoyed by the constant interruptions in the content. This has led them to use ad blockers, but Google already has its own plans for this and they still have to deal with problems when playing the videos.

Youtube Facebook continues to look for ways to prevent users from using ad blockers on its platform. In its latest attempt, some users now experience black screens lasting between 6 and 30 seconds instead of commercials. It has reportedly implemented a tactic where users see a black segment in the video, lasting several seconds, instead of the ads.

This phenomenon is due to server-side insertion of ads into videos, making it difficult for current ad blockers to differentiate them from the main content. Ad blockers, unable to properly identify ads, end up blocking the video, resulting in the black screen.

On platforms like Redditusers have shared their experiences with this issue. For example, user @OreOfChlorophyte reported encountering six seconds of unskippable black screen. Other users, such as SempfgurkeXP, mentioned durations of up to 12 seconds, while MyshtoNrishto noted that black screens can last up to 30 seconds.

This problem seems to be more common among users who use ad blocker uBlock Origin. Some users find the black screen less annoying than traditional ads, as it does not play any video or audio. The server-side ad injection technique employed by Youtube It appears to be effective at thwarting ad blockers, while still allowing you to avoid direct ads.

Via: Android Police

Author’s note: I’m not going to use ad blockers anymore, at least not the ones that aren’t adblock, because at least that one still works in some way. We’ll have to wait until Google eventually puts a stop to it.