Trying to | 17-year-old Onni Nurminen collected shampoo bottles from strangers at a thrift store and got to work – This is how he got the money for a “really expensive” computer

Trying|Onni Nurminen, 17, from Tampere, makes earrings from recycled plastic. Help has even come from strangers who have donated empty shampoo and detergent bottles to Nurmin.

August at the end, a smiling 17-year-old stood in a shopping center in Tampere. Onni Nurminen a long-time dream had just come true: he had bought his first own laptop.

Nurminen needed a laptop to play Minecraft because his mother Mira Nurminen the computer was too broken to run the game.

“I’m really happy and happy,” Onni describes his mood in a video call at the beginning of September.

Nurminen from Tampere had collected the money for the laptop in an inventive way. She makes earrings from recycled shampoo and detergent bottles and sells them on Facebook and Instagram.

Idea was born last spring. Onni and her mother started thinking together about where the money for the laptop could be found. Nurminen has been working in the store for a few summers, but now he couldn’t find a place.

The idea of ​​earrings popped up. The idea of ​​using recycled plastic came from my mother.

Onni started making jewelry at the beginning of summer. Help even came from strangers: Mira asked for empty shampoo and detergent bottles in a local Facebook group, and soon donations were plentiful.

Nurminen makes earrings from recycled plastic, and she has received dozens of shampoo and detergent bottles in different colors as a donation.

One There are many steps involved in making a pair of earrings.

First, Onni hammers the round out of the plastic. Then he punches a small hole in it with a hole punch.

Next, Mira attaches small rings to the holes. You have to use pliers for that, which Onni’s fingers can’t bend because of Down’s syndrome. With the help of small rings, the plastic balls can be placed in the ear rings.

Finally, Onni strings the plastic balls to hang on the earrings in the order she wants. Mira helps with the slalom if needed. Onni chooses the colors used in the jewelry according to the wishes of the customer who placed the order.

Onni’s favorite part of crown making is hammering.

“It feels amazing,” he describes.

Finally, the jewelry is packed, and Onni writes her own name to accompany each pair. Then they go by post to the subscriber.

Mira delivers the remaining plastic waste to another recycling artist.

Onni Nurminen’s favorite part of making jewelry is hammering the balls out of the plastic.

Now In a video call, Nurminen presents some of his latest earrings. They are decorated with blue, white and orange circles.

“These are the colors of Tappara. Juha Vainiok sang that ‘Tappara is steel'”, Nurminen explains the color choice.

These earrings have been made in advance for a possible sale, as Nurmi has been offered a place to sell at a restaurant in Tampere. Jewelry therefore has to be made in stock, and Nurminen can also draw colors from his own interests.

Next, we could make, for example, Käärijä colored jewelry, he thinks.

Nurminen makes both hook and ring versions of Earrings. He writes his first name on each package.

Nurminen the passion for making jewelry has not subsided, even though the original goal was fulfilled. During the summer, he sold almost 30 pairs of earrings, and the money he earned was enough to buy a “really expensive” computer.

The next goal is already clear.

“I want to buy a speaker. I like listening to music,” says Nurminen.

She still accepts empty shampoo and detergent bottles. In particular, he would like donations whose colors would be black or “purple”.

Why “purple”?

“Because Deep Purple”, Nurminen answers and lists his favorite songs from the band.