They have almost everything: work, a home and a solid love like few others, but they cannot have children.

This is the story of Trying, the Apple TV + series that addresses, with elegant humor and irony, a subject as sensitive as adoption and how difficult it is to find a child to give it a home. In the second season, which premieres on May 14, Jason and Nikki continue in their fight to adopt the girl of their dreams, while avoiding the most unexpected obstacles and dealing with their crazy family and friendly environment. The Republic spoke with the protagonists Esther Smith and Rafe Spall through Zoom.

What do you appreciate most about your characters?

Rafe Spall: I like the fact that they are normal people, with common habits, they are not rich. Usually here in UKThere are not many representations of working people, and they are people who do not come from pompous backgrounds, but pursue their dreams and have their problems like the vast majority. And it’s funny because what stands out the most in England are characters who live in mansions, or belong to royalty. It is nice, but it is not the common reality.

Esther Smith: I like this relationship that exists between the characters. They are good people, they trust each other and that is the strength of their relationship. It is very beautiful to see them in different situations, but trying to solve them; it’s interesting to see how they work it out together. They can handle it separately, but they are stronger when they are together.

What new challenges will Nikki and Jason face in this second season of Trying?

EN: The challenge you have now is to get your son. They have found a child with whom they have a true connection, they really love him, but there are many obstacles in his way. It is an opportunity for them to mature and grow and see how they handle potential rejection over and over again.

RS: It is like life, you only grow up due to adverse situations, you do not reach a deep understanding of yourself if you do not collide with something: disappointments, rejections, things that as humans we face.

Do you think comedy is a good vehicle to expose a topic like adoption?

RS: It’s a comedy, but you can still leave messages and say things about the world, contribute in some way. Definitely the series reflects my experience when I have faced serious things, be it someone’s death or something else. The only way we humans cope with these things is through humor. I think humor delivers these difficult topics to the audience in a way that makes them relate to it. It is clear that comedy helps, heals and unifies.

ES: I think this is a very serious issue and through humor and comedy the authors have found a way for the viewer to understand the problem and at the same time be more bearable. I think that this topic is not talked about much and it is a good opportunity to learn and laugh. Have these moments of light within suffering.

This generation wants to have fewer children or does not want to have them. Do you think this series is a counterpart so that people who want children and cannot feel appreciated?

EN: It is interesting how a series can have several messages and can reflect these social themes. There are people who have only written how grateful they are to see their story there, to see themselves represented in a genuine way. Trying it’s a great series because it highlights that. I did not know the adoption process before working on this production.

RS: That is the reason why the series has reached the whole world, because adoption issues do not appear much on television. It is a representation of England and shows how this problem is lived here, but from society to society what we need does not change.

Like your characters, you are both in your 30s. Have you also gone through this process of reflecting on what you are looking for at this stage in your lives?

Is definitely. I am in my 30s as is Nikki. Unfortunately there is an age when you should already have things clear, but there are things in my life that I have not resolved yet. It’s so funny to see that as a society we put these pressures on each other. I think there is always going to be one thing that we try to figure out and age doesn’t matter.

RS: I think this feeling that something is missing in life is very identifiable and it takes a long time to figure out what it is. It is usually not external, but spiritual. You can go through difficulties and problems, but there comes a point in your life where you focus and you can handle whatever happens. It’s something I work on and have had moments of accomplishment and success.

