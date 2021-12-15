Trying Such is the extremely simple tool developed by Alex Osterwalder, which is used by both large international companies and business students.

Alex Osterwalder developed an extremely simple tool to create countless successful business models. Companies don’t create something systematically, but the fun is reminiscent of an innovation theater, he says.

If for the popularization of science, the Nobel Prizes would be awarded, a 46-year-old Swiss researcher Alex Osterwalder would probably be a winner’s favorite from year to year.

He succeeded in visualizing the main content of his dissertation on the creation of business models, completed in 2004, into a single image. That’s what he called it business model in canvas, as a room table in the business model.