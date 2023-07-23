He tried to stop a group of shoplifters who were walking away from the store with a trolley full of stolen goods. A booty with an estimated value of around 1800 euros. Despite the attempt, the employee was fired. The 68-year-old woman also suffered a black eye in the scuffle.

Donna Hansbrough, the name of the employee at a Lowe’s chain store in Georgia, saw three people load a shopping cart at a store in Rincon, about 30 minutes north of Savannah, and then leave without paying. The 68-year-old then grabbed onto the trolley, but the man who was attempting to get away from her, identified as Takyah Berry, struck her in the face three times.

The thieves managed to escape with the stolen goods. Instead of receiving applause for her bravery, the employee was fired after 13 years of service for violating company policy against interfering with thieves. “They say if you see someone stealing something outside the door, don’t chase them and don’t go out. But I didn’t make it,” the woman told local media.

“I grabbed the trolley that contained the stolen items. I don’t actually remember going out, but I did.” She followed her instincts, never imagining that her employer would throw her away. She is now looking for a new job.