Paula Picozza she didn’t make it, she died forever at the age of 49, after an unpleasant accident while trying to reactivate an electrical switch. The woman was taken to the Gemelli hospital in Rome, but the doctors were unable to do anything to save her life.

During a thunderstorm, the electrical switch blew. Thus, Paola Picozza tried to reactivate it. She leaned over to join him behind a low wall, but she has lost her balance and is fell from a height of four meters. At that moment, the 49-year-old was in the company of a friend of hers in her home in via della Torretta Rocchigiana in Priverno, in the province of Latina (Lazio).

The alarm was raised immediately and the 118 rescuers reached the woman’s house. Paola was transported, with the ambulance, to the Gemelli Polyclinic of Rome. Unfortunately, the doctors were unable to do anything to save her life, she passed away shortly after reaching the health facility.

The community is shocked by what happened, the woman was well known and respected. Leave in pain the Husband it’s a 12 year old daughterwho will no longer be able to hold his mother in his arms, due to a cruel fate.

The Carabinieri agents also intervened on the matter, who are trying to reconstruct the last moments of life of the 49-year-old. The switch was placed beyond the balustrade, behind a low wall. When the electricity went out, Paola immediately tried to reactivate it. Unfortunately, she lost her balance and fell from a height of 4 meters. A fall that was fatal and that she doesn’t have left out.

The memory of Paola Picozza

There are numerous messages published on the web to say goodbye, the whole community is close to the pain of her family. Also there Mayor chose to greet her with moving words: