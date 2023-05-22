A woman is caught trying to fill the gas tank of a Tesla electric car. Filling up the gas tank of a Tesla, notoriously electric car was picked up at the service area as it appeared she was trying to fill up her luxury vehicle with gas, rather than plugging it into electricity.

The video went viral reaching nearly 40 million views and many haters on social media labeled it “stupid”, while others said the video looked staged. Danielle has received thousands of comments teasing her about her rather blatant mistake, but now she doesn’t care as she makes over £500,000 a year as an adult creator on Fanvue.

In the video, the 22-year-old looks confused as to where the fuel filler door is and dismayed witnesses tried to warn the girl what she was doing wrong.

“Haha, I want to remind you that Elon Musk said it himself, habits die hard,” she smiled to the Daily Star exclusively. “I honestly don’t know what I was doing, it was the end of a long day and my car is brand new. I just arrived at the gas station thinking about the sweets I would get at the counter rather than the fact that my car didn’t actually need gas.” Danielle doesn’t mind that people think the video is staged because she’s used to being judged by people for whatever she does. She continued: “I’m so used to being called fake. Fake boobs, fake this, fake that. People online can say what they want, but it was an embarrassing mistake. I mean, Elon wrote back and stood up for me and he’s bound to have the biggest brain in the world.”