Friday, April 14, 2023



Updated 04/15/2023 09:40h.

The Fifth Section of the Provincial Court, based in Cartagena, will begin the trial on Monday against Juan Diego JM, ‘El Colombo’, accused of trying to kill a resident of the Santa Lucía neighborhood for a debt of 50 euros. The prosecutor requests that the accused be sentenced to nine years in prison for an alleged crime of attempted murder and another two years for the crime of illegal possession of weapons. He also claims that an order be imposed that prevents him from approaching or communicating with the victim for 15 years.

The events occurred on March 17, 2021, around nine in the morning, when ‘El Colombo’ went to a home in the Santa Lucía neighborhood to claim a debt of 50 euros from the victim. As explained by the prosecutor, in his provisional conclusions brief, once there, he knocked several times on the wooden door of the house, asking another acquaintance, who was with the alleged debtor, to open it. He was inside the house and did not open it.

At that moment, the defendant allegedly fired two shots, one of them hitting the door “with the clear intention of ending the life” of the man, since it was clear to him that he was behind it. He fired a second shot that also hit the door, finding a second shell casing under the sofa in the house. The defendant, underlines the accusation, lacked a weapons license.