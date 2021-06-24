Environmentalists say, according to what CNN reported, that the Tasmanian devils were settled on Maria Island in 2012, as part of an initiative to preserve this rare animal, a “carnivorous marsupial”.

But this seems to have devastating repercussions for the rest of the animals.

A conservation group in Australia said a new surveyor showed that the 3,000 baby penguins that were present in the area had completely disappeared from the island.

About a decade ago, Tasmanian devils were in danger of extinction after an outbreak of an infectious disease in its home on the nearby island of Tasmania.

Maria Island was one of several islands chosen to house these animals, to help them recover.

Indeed, their number increased from 28 demons between 2012 and 2013 to an estimated 100 in 2016.

But the cost of the program was great, as it wiped out what is known as a “Sherwater colony”, a type of seabird, last year.

Some environmentalists and scientists have warned of the potential impact of the settlement of demons on wildlife.

A 2011 report by the Australian government stated that there could be a “negative impact on small Sherwater penguin colonies on Maria Island as a result of their predation”.