If you are ever arrested, you would prefer to be assisted in something like this Lamborghini Urus Performante. The Italians – sort of – agree. That is why the Urus Performante is added to the police line-up in Italy. The Urus will be used next year for 'organ transport and special service' by the highway police.

Officers will therefore not patrol with it, but they will save lives with it. And doesn't that Italian police uniform look great on him? An LED bar on top with blue light and a siren should inform people that it is coming. We think that a bright blue Urus that is in a hurry will stand out quite well, but you definitely want to err on the side of caution.

The interior retains a striking amount of the standard Urus. The driver's display, the cool start button and the rest of the center console are as good as original. In the back, the trunk is filled with, er, a lot of stuff. In any case, we see a defibrillator and a folding display that can show a message to the person behind the Urus.

The specifications of the Lamborghini Urus from the police in Italy

Mechanically, nothing changes with the Uruspolice. A 3.0-liter twin-turbo V8 still sends 666 hp and 850 Nm of torque to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Thanks to the extra equipment, the weight of 2,150 kilos will increase somewhat, but the performance of the Urus will still be very impressive.

This Lamborghini Urus is not the first Lambo used by the police in Italy. Previously there were several 'Polizia Huracáns' that were also used to quickly transport organs in Italy. There was also a Gallardo LP560 with a police cap once driving around. Unfortunately, this Lamborghini was destroyed.

Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann talks about the twenty-year collaboration between Lambo and the Italian police: 'Knowing that our cars are used for public tasks and especially for crucial operations to save human lives only makes me and the entire company proud. These highly satisfying initiatives demonstrate our close bond with Italy.”