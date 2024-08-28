Home World

From: Nadja Goldhammer

Press Split

Set Jetting: The new travel trend for all film fans. © Panthermedia/Depositphotos/Netflix

Do you love films and series? Then set jetting is the right travel trend for you!

Have you ever wondered where exactly your favorite series were filmed? Then you are not alone! Set jetting is the latest trend in which Fans travel to the filming locations of their favorite films and seriesAccording to a study by Expedia.de, more than half of travelers are inspired by their favorite series such as “The White Lotus” or “Bridgerton”. But what makes this trend so special? It’s simple: you can immerse yourself in the world of your favorite characters and visit places that you otherwise only see on the screen.

The magical halls of Hogwarts in the Harry Potter films, the aristocratic country estates of Downton Abbey and the charming Richmond of Ted Lasso – all of these places have one thing in common: they have caused searches for their real-life counterparts to skyrocket. For example, Expedia recorded an increase of up to 160% in searches for places like Hawaii, Sicily and Richmond after the series aired. And these are by no means the only places that will be mega-hot in 2024 thanks to the “advertising” from films and series. Here is a small selection that might inspire you for your next trip.

1. Santorini

The village tour on Santorini, inspired by the film ‘Argylle’, is an absolute must-do for everyone who wants to discover Greece’s charming side.

2. Jamaica

The Kingston & Blue Mountains Tour in Jamaica is a hit, especially for fans of Bob Marley and the film “OneLove“‘This tour takes you straight to the heart of reggae culture.

3. Chicago

Since the Disney+ series “The Bear“ the American city shines in a whole new light. While the majority of the productions are set in New York, Chicago establishes itself as a successful alternative with at least as much flair.

4. Thailand

Okay, this one is pretty self-explanatory. The resorts where the characters from “The White Lotus“ are breathtaking. Of course, it doesn’t take long for the hotel bookings to come.

5. Paris

In “Emily in Paris“ Emily falls in love not only with one man or another, but above all with the city of Paris. In almost every scene, the French capital is staged with love and the series shines in the most beautiful colors and lights. No wonder that the desire for a little trip to Paris is growing among viewers.

6. England

Even the best tour operator won’t allow you to travel through time, but the locations can help. If you caught “Bridgerton” fever this year, you absolutely have to visit London, Bath and Windsor. The fact that the series was filmed there is something in itself, isn’t it?

7. South Korea

After “Squid Game“ most people probably no longer thought of South Korea as a cheesy K-drama. Since then, even more tourists have been coming to colorful Seoul and I am sure that there will be another boom when “Squid Game” season 2 is released in 2024.

8. Romania

Romania? Romania! Yes, the home of Dracula has a lot to offer. From beautiful hiking trails, breathtaking nature and cool settings. For example, from the Netflix series “Wednesday“. Perfect for a little mini-holiday in autumn, right?

How tour operators offer the ultimate set-jetting experience

Some tour operators have recognized the potential of set jetting and offer special tours that let you follow in the footsteps of your film heroes. To make the most of your trip to the filming locations, there are a few things to keep in mind. The best time to travel is often outside of peak season to avoid large crowds. It is also worth extending the trip to include other attractions in the region to create a comprehensive travel experience.

So, what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and experience your favorite films and series up close. It’s not just a trip, it’s a trip to another world – your favorite world! And who knows, you might even meet the stars of your favorite scenes on your adventures.

And while we’re on the subject, check out these 24 travel tips that will make your vacation much more relaxed.