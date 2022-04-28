Capcom has opened a free trial period for the Champion Edition of the fighting game.

With more than six years on the market, Street Fighter V continues to want to add players to its proposal, and that is why capcom Take advantage from time to time to give opportunities to users who have not yet tried it. After the final update of the game, we have another Free trial available.

You can try on the characters from seasons 1 to 5It is PlayStation 4 users who can access Street Fighter V: Champion Edition for free from April 27 to May 11as announced by the official account of Twitter of the game. To download the test we only have to enter the game profile in the PlayStation Store and we will see that the demo appears among the purchase options.

The highlight of this promotion is not only being able to play the game for free, but the fighters from seasons 1 to 5 will be available to try. In total, we will have access to 45 different characterssomething that will also be available in the Steam version for the duration of the promotion.

All this takes place once we have known that Street Fighter 6 is a reality. The sixth numbered installment of the franchise was announced on the occasion of its 35th anniversary and is already in development. At the moment we only have a short presentation trailer, so we have to wait until summer to find out more.

