If nothing strange happens or some kind of forced delay, the first of April will go on sale Outriders, third person shooter game that develops People can fly (Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgment). We have already told you about this title before, but, so that you no longer have any doubts, we want to reveal that here comes a demo.

Now a demo might not sound that special, especially since most of the time it will only give you a ‘measly’ half hour of play. In the case of Outriders you will have at least 3 hours of play and with the possibility of trying the four classes with which you can play.

To this detail we must add that it will be the first chapter of the game, technically the introduction, it will serve to give you an idea of ​​what is going to be Outriders And if you like the experience, you can take this progress to the final game that will be released on April 1.

Outriders will have a lot of crossplay between platforms and generations

As if all this weren’t enough Outriders You will have the option of crossplay, not only between platforms, which is the most logical thing, it is also between generations, that is, those of PS4 will be able to play with those of Xbox Series X, those of Xbox One with those of PS5 and all possible combinations – including – PC.

This is very good news for those who were concerned about the issue that their friends may play on platforms other than their own. In this way, the community of Outriders as one, instead of segmenting it between consoles and users.

Do not forget that the demo of Outriders It will be available from February 25. It is not the final version, but it is one that will give you a good idea of ​​everything that awaits you when the full game arrives on January 1. Does the idea excite you? Follow the conversation through our social networks and stay for more news on EarthGamer.



