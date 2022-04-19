The company’s subscription service debuts a new sample game, although only for a limited time.

Starting tomorrow and for a week, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will have Dragon Quest Builders 2 available for download and free trial, a role-playing and block-building video game set in the universe of the veteran franchise where you have to bring to life a world threatened by a dangerous sect.

Embark on an epic journey and become the master builder! Customize your character and get to work alongside your mysterious companion, Malroth, to bring an abandoned world back to life. Then bring your builder online and join your friends to create together something that will take your breath away”, the RPG is presented. Dragon Quest Builders 2 is sold in the store at a price of 59.99 euros, and if you want to know more about the adventure you can read its analysis on the pages of 3DJuegos: “will please not only Dragon Quest fansbut to everyone who is attracted by its fun and addictive adventure and construction proposal”.

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can download this sample game now, but will only be able to play it from the April 20 to 26 as we read on the website of the Japanese company. Those interested in joining Nintendo Switch Online can do so starting by paying a monthly fee of 3.99 euros, a quarterly fee of 7.99 euros and an annual fee of 19.99 euros. There is also a free trial week.

Paying 69.99 euros per year you get Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which gives you access to additional benefits, such as a catalog of classic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Mega Drive games and extra tracks from Mario Kart 8: Deluxe.

