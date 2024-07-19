Ubisoft’s massive open-world adventure, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, is free to play until July 28.

Right now, the trial is only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S (sorry, PC players), but those who can jump on are able to sample the first five hours, or until you reach Hometree in The Aranahe Clan mail quest – whichever comes first.

As you may well expect, you can only participate if you’re prepared, or able, to be connected to the internet, and while the game does feature co-op, you won’t be able to play with a pal during the free trials.



If you enjoy your time in Pandora, the full game is currently on sale with a substantial 50 percent off, and your trial progress will “carry over so you can continue your adventure.”

“It’s a Ubisoft open-worlder to its core, but this spin on the world of Avatar has some really special moments,” Donlan said in his Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora review, in which he awarded the game four out of five stars.

“Yes, it’s a massive game, and slightly exhaustingly so in places. Pandora brings lushness but also the kind of visibility problems you’d expect in some battles (that Na’vi vision that picks out enemies is not just there to sell the fiction There’s a lot of formula and a fair amount of repetition. The further you go, the more the game grows perhaps too hectic for its own good. But there are moments that feel special, too, and moments I’ll remember.”