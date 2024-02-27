Truzzu: “Melons? I sent her a message this morning”

“I texted her this morning“. Thus Paolo Truzzu, candidate of the centre-right, in a press conference after the defeat in the regional elections in Sardinia, responded to those who asked him if he had heard from the prime minister Giorgia Meloni.

Truzzu: “We will not ask for a recount, if there are elements we will appeal”

''We will not ask for any recount because the recount is eventually done by the Court. Once we have the data from the Court we will evaluate with the data we have from our sections, from our list representatives, what the situation is and if we think there is an element to be able to make an appeal we will do so but it is not something on the agenda today because the conditions are not there. We don't know what the result is, we don't have the Court of Appeal report. Appeals are made when there is a clear result''. Paolo Truzzu, candidate of the centre-right, said this in a press conference after the defeat in the regional elections in Sardinia.

READ ALSO:

Truzzu: “Cagliari voted against me. Defeat? My responsibility”

“I called this morning Alessandra Todde and I complimented her. I told her that we will see each other again in the Regional Council. We really lost by a margin, around two thousand votes out of 750 thousand Sardinians who went to vote. The responsibility for the defeat is mine alone“. These are the first words of Paolo Truzzu, yesterday in silence for the whole day, in a press conference in Cagliari. “In Cagliari there was more one vote against myself than for Todde“, added the defeated centre-right mayor and candidate.

Elections in Sardinia, the results

AND the Democratic Party is the party that obtained the best result in the regional elections in Sardinia. With 13.8% (out of the 1,822 sections that completed the counting) and over 94 thousand votes, the Dems do better than Fratelli d'Italia, which reaches 13.6% (with almost 93 thousand votes), on the island the best result ever achieved at the regionals. For the League, however, it is a flop, especially compared to five years ago: just 3.8%, equal to 25,589 votes. In total, the centre-left obtained 290,318 votes, equal to 42.6%, the centre-right 333,050, i.e. 48.8%.

The split vote, therefore, greatly penalized the presidential candidate Paolo Truzzu (FdI), which with 327,695 votes reached 45%. With over 53 thousand votes, the M5S is at 7.8%, the second party of the centre-left Campo Largo coalition which supports the winner Alessandra Todde and to whom the prize of majority assigns 36 seats (including his own) in the new Regional Council. The Green Left Alliance follows with 4.7% and almost 32 thousand votes.

The Progressives of Massimo Zedda, former mayor of Cagliari and already candidate for president in 2019, have 3%, having returned to Campo Largo after starting the electoral campaign with Renato Soru and his Sardinian Coalition. Sinistra futuro is at 3%, as is Orizzonte comune, while the civic Uniti for Alessandra Todde reaches 4%. They rewarded strong candidacies and roots in the territory. Other smaller lists totaled less than 1%: Demos 0.7%, Fortza Paris 0.9%, while the Socialist Party-Sardi in Europe list reached 1.7%.

In the coalition of centre-rightInstead, Forza Italia reaches 6.3%%. THEThe Sardinian Action Party of outgoing president Christian Solinas with 5.4% exceeds the figure (4.6%) of the 2014 elections, before the alliance with the League formed during the elections won five years ago. In 2019 the Psd'Az stood at 9.8%; the League, driven by the constant presence of leader Matteo Salvini in Sardinia in the month before the elections, had reached 11.4%. This time, however, the 'Captain' effect is not repeated: the Northern League list does not reach 4%.

The Sardinian Reformers appear behind Forza Italia, with 7.1%, champions of the principle of insularity and now the second party of the centre-right coalition, while the UDC, orphaned by the leader and dean of the Regional Council who passed away in July 2022, stands at 2.8%%. Sardinia's centrists at Centro 20Venti, created by former FI Antonello Peru and Stefano Tunis, gained 5.4%. Alleanza Sardinia-Italian Liberal Party, which includes some regional councilors who left the Sardinian group at the end of the legislature, reaches 4.1%. The Christian Democrats with Rotondi stopped at 0.3%, with just over two thousand votes.