Plenipotentiary of the President of Russia in the Far Eastern Federal District (FEFD) Yuri Trutnev put forward a proposal to raise taxes on dividends to enterprises in which employees do not raise salaries against the backdrop of rising market prices.

“We need to make sure that managers and owners of enterprises monitor the growth rates of wages and increase them at least as much as the inflation rate. So that the real purchasing power of people does not fall … In general, it seems to me that it would be possible to link the growth rate of wages at the enterprise with the taxation of owners’ dividends, “Trutnev said at the ProDFO – Khabarovsk Territory forum, held on May 19.

According to the plenipotentiary, such measures must be taken so that employers understand that for more earnings the company needs to help people earn more money, thereby creating an incentive to work better.

Trutnev added that he would submit this proposal for consideration by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Earlier, on May 14, it became known that the Russian government had submitted to the State Duma a bill that would abolish the obligation to file a tax return for the sale of real estate, if the income from the transaction amounted to up to 1 million rubles.