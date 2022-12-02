More than 90 volunteers of the Russian Union of Martial Arts (RSMA) will go to the zone of the special military operation to protect Donbass. This was announced on Friday, December 2, by Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Yuri Trutnev.

“The Russian Union of Martial Arts cannot stand aside. A detachment of volunteers has been formed – there are more than 90 of them. They are all present in this room. These are international class masters of sports, honored masters of sports, first-class athletes – all those with whom we shed sweat together in training. Immediately after the competition, they will go to training, and then to the zone of a special military operation. I want to bow to them and thank them for making this decision,” he said on ceremonies the opening of the martial arts forum “Clash of Champions – 14: Schools against Schools”.

As clarifies TASS, the press service of the Trutnev apparatus explained that the detachment consists of 98 volunteers. They will be trained at the military center in Gudermes. Combat coordination will be conducted by special forces instructors who have experience in participating in hostilities.

Earlier, on November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on the status of a veteran for volunteers participating in a special operation. According to the document, volunteers and members of their families, along with military personnel of the RF Armed Forces, will be able to enjoy benefits and social support measures established by law. In addition, volunteers who became disabled as a result of injury, concussion or injury while participating in a special operation will be able to apply for the status of a combat invalid.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.