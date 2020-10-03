Deputy Prime Minister and Plenipotentiary of the President of Russia in the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev instructed to investigate the reasons for the mass death of animals on the coast of Kamchatka. It is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the office of the plenipotentiary.

The government of the Kamchatka Territory, the regional department of the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources Management, the North-Eastern Territorial Department of the Federal Agency for Fisheries and the Kamchatka Interdistrict Environmental Prosecutor’s Office will understand the situation.

“It is necessary to take prompt measures to eliminate the consequences of pollution, to do everything possible so that such a situation cannot happen again. The perpetrators must be identified and punished, “Trutnev’s words are quoted in the message.

Earlier it was reported that many dead fish, octopuses, crabs, seals and other marine animals were thrown onto the shore of the Khalaktyrsky beach in Kamchatka. Surfers complained of blurred vision and sore throats after submersion. A preliminary analysis of seawater showed an almost fourfold increase in the content of oil products; phenol was also found in the water. After that, several more beaches with dead animals were found in Kamchatka, phenol and oil products were revealed in three areas of the Avacha Bay water area.