Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Presidential Plenipotentiary in the Far Eastern Federal District (DFO) Yuri Trutnev specified the timing of the start of construction of new districts of Vladivostok. His words during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) are reported by RBK…

Related materials Nice mistake. A young couple accidentally spent their last money on a destroyed mansion. What came of this?

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, massive construction of housing in the city, including the creation of new districts, will begin next year. “And the pace of construction will directly depend on the demand,” he added.

Earlier, Yuri Trutnev proposed to President Vladimir Putin to consider the idea of ​​a large-scale renovation of cities in the Far East. In addition, he appreciated the idea of ​​creating new cities in the Far East. According to him, such projects should be implemented when new economic capacities arise. For now, the authorities should focus on developing existing locations.

The plans to create the first million-plus city in the Far Eastern Federal District were announced by the head of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East, Alexei Chekunkov. The possibility of uniting Vladivostok with 600 thousand people, its potential satellite city for 300 thousand inhabitants and the city of Artem is being considered. The head of Roskomsos Dmitry Rogozin, in turn, proposed building a new metropolis on the basis of the city of Tsiolkovsky near the Vostochny cosmodrome.