Deputy Prime Minister and Plenipotentiary of the President of Russia in the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev appealed to the Chinese authorities with a request to lift restrictions on the export of fish. This was reported to journalists on Tuesday, December 29, at the press service of the plenipotentiary’s office.

“Yuri Trutnev appealed to the Chinese side with a request to lift restrictions on the export of fish products. The corresponding letter <...> was sent to the Deputy Prime Minister of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, co-chairman of the Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Russian-Chinese Commission on Cooperation and Development of the Far East and the Baikal Region of the Russian Federation and the North-East of the People’s Republic of China Hu Chunhua, “the press service said …

He noted the importance of the anti-epidemiological measures taken at the border, however, according to him, the Russian side expresses concern over the closure of seaports to receive fish products from Russia.

Trutnev assured that Russia will take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus by ship crews or exported products.

Last week it became known that China, as part of quarantine measures against COVID-19, closed the last port through which fish were imported from Russia.

In early December, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the indicators of trade between Russia and China have declined amid the pandemic, but they can quickly return to growth.

At the same time, Mishustin noted that in the current situation, Russia and China support each other: they send humanitarian aid, help with medical personnel, establish the production of vaccines and modern medicines.

In September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of China’s Jilin Province reported that the coronavirus had been detected on a package of frozen seafood imported from Russia.