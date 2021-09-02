It is planned to attract 11 trillion rubles to the economy of the Far East by 2030, to create 360 ​​thousand jobs in the region. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Plenipotentiary in the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev to Russian President Vladimir Putin during an interactive presentation of the results of the development of the subject within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on September 2.

According to the plenipotentiary, the development of the Far East is a fast-payback and highly profitable project, the region has already earned 43 billion rubles.

He explained that for the creation of preferential zones (a form of international integration) in the Far East, the total costs, taking into account construction, infrastructure, tax incentives for these years, amounted to 81 billion rubles, and budget revenues from the activities of enterprises, despite their work in the regime of benefits, reached 123.1 billion rubles.

Trutnev added that the relevant departments of the Russian government by the end of this year will restore the pace of attracting private investment to the Far East, which fell in 2020.

The presentation presents projects that are being implemented with state support. According to him, “real” work on these projects began in 2015. To date, there are 2,604 of them. Development was not quite linear, in 2020 it slightly decreased.

The Deputy Prime Minister proposed to reduce the size of the required start-up capital for businessmen wishing to obtain the status of residents of the Advanced Development Areas (TOP) and the Free Port of Vladivostok (FPV). According to him, TOP collects large and medium-sized projects, FPV – medium and small. This year, it is planned to make proposals to change entry barriers – now it is 5 million rubles, which “is a lot for small businesses,” he said. It is planned to lower this threshold.

The plenipotentiary said that the total amount of actual investments due to state support in the Far East amounted to 2 trillion rubles, and if all agreements are fulfilled, the macroregion will receive 6.3 trillion rubles of investments. 81 thousand jobs were created.

He noted that it can be said that the volume of exceeding the average Russian development rates was created at the expense of enterprises that are being built with the support of the state. He stressed that the authorities have been watching the dynamics since 2013.

During this time, according to the Deputy Prime Minister, the growth rate of the gross regional product has doubled and “significantly exceeds the average Russian level.” The growth of the Gross Regional Product (GRP) amounted to 16%.

At the end of August, the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East reported that they were calculating a business model for creating a satellite city in the Far East, which could be called Sputnik, for 300 thousand people. Regional Development Minister Alexei Chekunkov noted that the new city, together with the city of Artem and Vladivostok, will become the first million-plus city in the region. The project for the settlement of the Far East will require 8 trillion rubles.

The department believes that the investment project will be beneficial both for the state and for business, as new residents create new taxes and the economy.

The EEF is being held on September 2-4 on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok. The main topic this year is new opportunities for the Far East in a changing world.