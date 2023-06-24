Saturday, June 24, 2023, 00:10



The hoaxes about the so-called trans law have not stopped circulating on social networks and some pamphlets since the final regulatory text was approved in June 2022. There has been talk about hormones, the deadlines for changing sex and the advantages of doing so But what is true in all this? Find out what the new legislation really says about the issues that have caused the most controversy through this test: