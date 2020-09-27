The debate on the use of the mask to contain the expansion of SARS-CoV-2 is surrounded by a halo of pseudoscientific myths, cheered by certain populist politicians – such as the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro and even this week the American Donald Trump – who they advise against its use to avoid greater evils. However, the prevailing scientific position is that in areas with community transmission of covid-19, the use of a face mask helps to prevent the spread of the disease, especially in places where it is not possible to respect a physical distance between one and a half meters and two meters.

Although the use of this protection system does not in itself stop the spread of the virus – strict hygiene and social distancing measures are required – there is a consensus that its use helps to stop the pandemic, which has already affected more than 15.5 million people around the world. These are some of the lies that circulate around the use of masks and the certainties that scientific research has determined about their use:

1. You breathe less oxygen

False. Several messages spread on social networks have ensured that the use of masks produces “hypoxia” or lack of oxygen in the blood. “Its permanent use [de mascarillas] it will make healthy people sick because they are breathing less air than their body needs ”, it was stated in a text spread through Facebook that has already been removed from this social network. There is no scientific evidence that the use of face masks causes hypoxia. The materials used in its manufacture allow sufficient entry of oxygen.

2. You breathe carbon dioxide

Viralized hoax on social networks about the dangers of wearing a mask.

False. The use of a mask, contrary to what some messages spread on Facebook and WhatsApp claim, does not produce hypercapnia or excess carbon dioxide in the arterial blood. According to these hoaxes, which are not based on scientific evidence, hypercapnia appears because the masks retain the carbon dioxide that is exhaled when breathing and, therefore, you breathe “again and again the exhaled air.” According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “wearing medical masks for a long time can be uncomfortable, but it does not cause carbon dioxide poisoning or hypoxia.” “Once you have put on the medical mask, check that it is well placed and that it allows you to breathe normally,” adds the body.

3. The mask activates your own virus

False. The claim proceeds of the documentary Plandemic, reviled by the accumulation of lies that agglutinate, in which the biologist Judy Mikovits makes the following statement: “Using the mask literally activates your own virus, you are getting sick from your own reactivated coronavirus expressions, and, if it turns out to be SARS-CoV -2, then you have a big problem ”. Mikovits’s argument that you could infect yourself with a virus you already had in your body has no scientific basis.

4. Its use favors the appearance of respiratory infections

False. The use of the mask does not lead to the appearance of fungi or respiratory infections as long as it is used properly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC) remind that disposable face shields “must be used only once” and that reusable ones “must be cleaned and disinfected after each use.” The same recommendation is made by the WHO, which also emphasizes the importance of changing masks when they get wet.

5. Cloth masks do not protect

False. Hygienic or cloth masks act as a barrier to prevent the spread of the virus from the user to other people, according to both the WHO and the US CDC. It is true that their level of protection is lower than medical ones, which reduce the amount of respiratory droplets transferred by the wearer of the mask to other people, at the same time that they prevent whoever uses them from being infected by others. Or the autofiltrantes, that are designed especially for the sanitary personnel who take care of patients of the covid-19.

The WHO recalls that “wearing a cloth mask is not enough to provide an adequate level of protection” and recommends “maintaining a physical distance of at least one meter from others”, in addition to washing hands frequently and avoiding touching your face and the mask itself.

6. The use of masks carries risks

True. Experts consider that wearing masks to prevent covid-19 carries several risks. The main one is that it creates the false sense of security of being protected, which, according to the WHO, can increase the chances of infection by SARS-CoV-2 to the extent that those who wear the face mask may tend to touch their face with dirty hands. Also, the body points out that, if you do not wear the proper mask, the use of it can make breathing difficult. On the other hand, it points out that the use of a facial mask can damage the skin of the face. Its use is discouraged in children under two years of age, people with breathing difficulties and in those who need help to put it on.