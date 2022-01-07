D.he media group of the former US President Donald Trump wants to launch its long-promised internet platform in February. The planned “Truth Social” app is expected to be available on February 21, according to the Apple app store. It should have functions similar to those of Facebook’s programs. Trump announced the creation of his own online network after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and Youtube after the storming of the US Capitol last year.

Trump had announced that the new platform would be an alternative to the established internet companies that he believes are biased against him and other conservative voices. According to the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), the social network is currently being used by invited guests as it prepares for its public launch. TMTG initially did not respond to a request.

Donors invest billions of dollars

TMTG had partnered with the stock exchange vehicle Digital World Acquisition Corp to raise $ 293 million (€ 260 million) on the US stock exchange in September. In early December, the two groups announced that they had received another $ 1 billion funding commitment.

“Truth Social” is supposed to compete with other platforms for people who turn away from the established platforms because of alleged restrictions on freedom of expression. Gettr, which was launched at the beginning of July by Trump’s former advisor Jason Miller, as well as Parler and Gab have already positioned themselves in the market.