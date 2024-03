Television shows the share price of Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of former US President Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social | Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Former President of the United States Donald Trump rose to 377th place on Bloomberg's list of billionaires after reaching a net worth of more than US$4 billion (around R$20 billion), thanks to the IPO of his social network , Truth Social, thus surpassing tycoon George Soros, who is now one step below, in 378th position.

The real estate mogul and Republican presidential candidate's wealth has soared thanks to his 58% stake in Trump Media & Technology Group, the company that owns Truth Social and merged with Digital World Acquisition Corp. under the acronym DJT.

On Tuesday (26), the Trump Media & Technology Group saw its shares soar 54% just half an hour after going public, while this Wednesday (27) it stood out on the Wall Street stock exchange with a rise of 14 %. If this growth continues, Trump's position will be worth around US$5.3 billion (R$26.3 billion), bringing his total wealth to around US$7.9 billion (R$39.3 billion).

However, Trump will be prohibited from selling shares in the merged company for at least six months, but there is a possibility that the board of directors will vote to allow him to offer shares before then.

On Monday (25), the politician said he will be able to pay cash bail of US$ 175 million (R$ 871.2 million) to appeal the sentence that sentenced him to pay a fine of US$ 454 million (R$ 2.2 billion).