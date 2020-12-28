Highlights: The game of corruption is going on in Kadipur CHC

Social worker complained to DM

The investigating officer gave the clinch to the accused doctors

Neither the complainant’s statement nor the evidence

Asghar, Sultanpur

The UP government is talking about zero tolerance policy. The aim is to liberate the people of the state from corruption. But how will the ruler succeed when the subordinates are sitting to sabotage their scheme. Now look at the district leprosy officer. The DM instructed the CMO to redress the complaints of corruption prevailing in the Kadipur CHC on the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS). The CMO handed over the investigation to the district leprosy officer. In 18 days, Sahib sat in the room and prepared an inquiry report. Neither the complainant recorded the statement nor collected sufficient evidence. After this, the accused were given a clean chit.

The entire case is related to Kadipur CHC of the district. Social activist Abdul Haq gave a complaint letter to DM Ravish Kumar that Dr. Nityanand Chaudhary, Superintendent of CHC Kadipur and Dr. Rajesh Barnwal posted on contract are operating their own medical store in front of the health center. In this complaint letter given on December 1, the social worker wrote that when he reached out to both these doctors for treatment of a patient, he wrote a form and got an injection from his medical store. The complaint of these doctors was also lodged by the social worker from SDM Kadipur. DM posted this matter on IGRS and directed CMO Sultanpur to investigate. The CMO handed over the investigation to the district leprosy officer Dr. Jitendra Maurya.

Doctors told the allegations of the complainant as untrue

On December 18, the investigating officer sent his inquiry report to the CMO with the intention that on 14 December, the accused doctors were asked to report. Accused Dr. Nityananda has informed in his explanation that he is working on the post of Additional Chief Medical Officer. According to the intention of the government, he writes the medicines available in the drugstore after seeing the patients. The second accused, Dr. Rajesh, stated in the explanation that he is working under the National Child Health Program. After going to the school-Anganwadi center, he comes to the CHC for cooperation in the state of being referred to the children after conducting a health test. Both have described the complainant’s allegations as untrue and baseless.

This is the whole matter

Let us tell you that the patients coming to CHC are being treated with anti-biotic injection ‘meropenem’ from the patients. Its price is Rs 999 in the market. A woman was referred to the medical store complaining of abdominal pain. The medical store operator told the woman the price of the injection was Rs 1000, on which the woman returned to the hospital and social workers also reached the hospital in some time. Seeing the pressure, the people of the hospital injected her with a second injection, which relieved the woman. Finally the social worker complained.

Dr. Manish Yadav, EMO of Sultanpur District Hospital, said that ‘Meropenem’ is a very expensive injection. This injection is used to heal a wound that causes deep wounds and decay. Sources say that the doctors of the hospital reccomend this injection in the greed of commission with the connivance of the medical stores.