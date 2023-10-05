“Truth for Neruda” is the title of a meeting that will be held on October 9th at the Cervantes Institute in Rome, at 6.30 pm in the Dalì Hall, in Piazza Navona 91. The poet’s nephew, Rodolfo Reyes, who is also a lawyer, will speak. of family members, and Roberto Ippolito, author of “Neruda Murder. The Nobel Prize-winning poet killed by Pinochet’s coup”, published by Chiarelettere. But the event is also an opportunity for a tribute to the winner of the Swedish award for literature in 1971, the world’s pride in poetry in Spanish, not just in Chile. An artist who has always been loved without borders.

The two interlocutors reconstruct how the poet died half a century ago, together with the plaintiff lawyer in the trial on his unclear death, Elisabeth Flores. The ambassador of Chile, Ennio Vivaldi, participates. The end of the poet “was not natural” as Reyes and Ippolito reconstruct, with the contribution of Flores. The meeting takes place with the interpreter Enrique Hernandez and the collaboration of the Libreria Nuova Europa I Granai. Two days later the trio will also intervene in Capri, where Neruda was in exile and subsequently in Como. These events are part of the tour scheduled in numerous regions for “Delitto Neruda”.

At the Instituto Cervantes, for the first time ever, Reyes and Flores recount all the developments of the ongoing judicial battle to formally declare the killing of Neruda and Ippolito illustrates the documents and testimonies collected, which deny the official version of the death by prostate cancer.

Poet of love, civil passion and life, Neruda died on 23 September 1973, just twelve days after Augusto Pinochet’s coup. The next day he would leave for Mexico, where he would be a thorn in the side of the bloody dictatorship. The falsity of the medical certificate and the discovery of the bacterium Clostridium botulinum in the body, which can be a fatal biological weapon, are just some of the elements at the center of the conversation in the Dalì Hall in Piazza Navona.

The latest scientific findings, made known last February, constitute further proof that his death “was caused”. Reyes and Flores are fighting tirelessly to obtain the closure of the investigation and the sentence from the Chilean judiciary. In the pages of “Delitto Neruda”, Roberto Ippolito describes in detail that the man of letters was not terminally ill and that instead “he worked until the end, despite suffering repeated indignities”.