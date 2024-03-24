Former first lady published photos of deputy Chiquinho Brazão (União Brasil-RJ) during the campaign for the re-election of Dilma Rousseff (PT) in 2014

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro published this Sunday (24 March 2024) on her Instagram profile a collage of photos of the federal deputy Chiquinho Brazão (União Brasil-RJ), arrested on suspicion of being one of the principals of the murder of Marielle Franco. “God’s justice has been done and the truth has come to light”he said.

In the collage, there are photos of Brazão during his re-election campaign. Dilma Rousseff (PT) in 2014.

The brothers Sundays It is Chiquinho Brazão (União Brasil-RJ), aged 59 and 62, were arrested this Sunday morning (24 March 2024) by the PF (Federal Police), accused of being the masterminds behind the murders of the councilor Marielle Franco (Psol-RJ) and its driver, Anderson Gomes, in 2018.

Domingos, the youngest brother, is the one with the greatest political presence in the Brazão family – considered a traditional political group in the west zone of Rio de Janeiro. He has been an advisor to the TCE (State Audit Court) of Rio de Janeiro since 2015 – because of his position, he is entitled to special forum (when specific courts are assigned to prosecute and judge people who hold political and functional positions).

