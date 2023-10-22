The bankrupt retail chain Big Bazar is not making a restart. The curators announced in a message to the staff that only one party was interested in continuing with the bargain chain. But he did not want to pay enough money for the remaining stocks of Big Bazar, which is why the curators said they could not accept the offer.
#Trustees #restart #Big #Bazar #retail #chain
Health | There is a huge amount of health advice, but which of them should you really follow? The editor tested the recommendations and learned this
Picture: Olli Nurminen / HSWhat would life be like if you followed all the given health advice? Is there time...