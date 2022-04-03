Michoacán.- This Saturday afternoon, the lifeless body of Francisco Diaz Rodrigueztrustee of the municipality of Cuitzeoin the state of Michoacanaccording to what was released by the state authorities.

During the afternoon of this day, through its official social networks, the Michoacán State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) confirmed the discovery of the body of the person who in life served as Cuitzeo trustee.

“The #FGEMich initiated an Investigation Folder in relation to the Homicide of the trustee of Cuitzeo, Francisco Díaz Rodríguez, which occurred this afternoon,” the agency reported.

Regarding the facts, the Public Ministry of the federal entity explained that the body of Francisco Díaz Rodríguez was found aboard his vehicle on the Morelia-Salamanca highwayat the junction with the Copándaro highway.

“At the moment he is carrying out actions on the Morelia-Salamanca highway, at the junction with the Copándaro highway, where he was found dead on board his vehicle,” he explained.

In this sense, the FGE announced that it has begun the investigations to clarify the crime that claimed the life of Díaz Rodríguez, noting that the first investigations will be carried out in coordination with the federal authorities.

“In coordination with federal and state authorities, carry out the first actions that allow the clarification of the facts,” he said.

Violence unleashed in Michoacán

In recent hours, an acute wave of violence has been unleashed in the state of Michoacán, registering more than a dozen dead as a result of high-impact events.

In the municipalities of Sahuayo and Jiquilpan there were clashes between armed men and local authorities, leaving a total of 8 suspected criminals and a dead policeman as a red balance.

Meanwhile, during this same day, in Zitacuaro, one of the municipalities most affected by violence in recent times, a man was shot to death when he was at work selling used tools. In the event, a woman was also wounded by a bullet in the abdomen.

Meanwhile, last Friday, April 1, two women were killed by a man who was carrying a firearm in the municipality of Zamora.