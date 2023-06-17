The fighting game community has been speculating about the full cast of Mortal Kombat 1 ever since the game was announced, wondering which favorite fighters would be included. Now, a source may have revealed the full cast, and it includes many classic characters.

Recently, Ed Boon, the co-creator of Mortal Kombatshared a tweet hinting at the return of some fighters from Mortal Kombat 4. This left many players trying to guess which original character would join the cast when the game launches later this year. But a trusted source has just revealed exactly which fighters we can expect.

Mortal Kombat 1 marks the beginning of a new era for the franchise, centering on the timeline in which Liu Kang creates an entirely new universe for the residents of Earthrealm that is soon threatened by Shang Tsung.

Through all the advances, including the most recent of the Summer Game Fest, we have been able to get a small list of confirmed characters based on who has appeared. Some of them could be additional fighters instead of main characters.

Here are the confirmed characters in Mortal Kombat 1:

johnny cage

Kenshi

kitana

kung lao

Liu Kang

milena

raiden

scorpions

shang tsung

sub zero

With this list being so small, it’s not surprising that dataminers and leakers have gone to work trying to figure out who else would join the cast of Mortal Kombat 1.

A Reddit user known as MarkT_D_W recently shared incredible leaks about the cast. According to this leaker, the game will start with 24 characters, of which he shared 19 in the Reddit post.

Here is the leaked cast:

Havik

Reiko

nitara

Li Mei

Ashrah

sub zero

scorpions

Smoke

reptile

Liu Kang

kung lao

raiden

shang tsung

kitana

milena

Tanya

Sindel

johnny cage

Kenshi

Many of these fighters are from previous games of Mortal Kombat that came out in the early 2000s. This includes some names of Mortal Kombat 4as mentioned by Boon.

Via: Esports Illustrated

Editor’s note: While this is promising, the fighting game community should note that these are not official reveals. NetherRealm has yet to confirm these characters. We’ll just have to wait and see which fan favorites make it to the final version.