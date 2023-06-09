Lawyers are sounding the alarm, now that a pilot project to provide parents in youth care with better legal assistance sometimes also causes trusted lawyers to disappear from view. In the meantime, files are passed on without permission.

Sylvia Reijnen does not easily trust people. But she has built up a bond with her lawyer in the long battle for her children with youth care. And then a letter recently landed on the doormat. Suddenly she had a new lawyer, assigned by the court. “We have been through so much with youth care. And now this.”

It is also the result of a pilot by Minister Franc Weerwind, who wants to provide parents who deal with youth care with better legal assistance. Not for nothing, because a report showed last year that many parents are powerless against a powerful executive apparatus, if youth care asks the court to place families under supervision, to place children out of the home or, as is the case with Reijnen, the authority of parents about their child. These are measures that intervene deeply, but some parents and children can hardly defend themselves because they cannot find a way to a lawyer or cannot afford one.

Assigning a free lawyer should change that. A pilot project is now underway for terminations of parental authority, and free legal assistance will follow in July for custodial placements. The idea is to work 'as facilitating as possible', the Ministry of Justice and Security said. "Parents do not have to go after it themselves," says a spokesperson. Where the shoe pinches: the lawyers that are assigned specialize in civil juvenile law. But lawyers who specialize in juvenile and family law also traditionally represent parents.

So was Annelien Witteveen, Reijnen’s lawyer, who was suddenly removed from Reijnen’s case. While the law firm of which Witteveen is part was in the process of reversing the court’s allocation, it turned out that Sylvia’s file had already been forwarded to her new lawyer. Reijnen: ,,I was sent from pillar to post. And meanwhile, it turned out that the lawyer assigned to me had transferred my case to a colleague. By the way, he was not on the list of the court, but apparently that was possible, while I had already stated that I could keep my lawyer.

This is how Reijnen’s file ended up with the lawyer who also represents her ex-husband. “It is really nice that a free lawyer is available to people, but I was just helped out of the rain.”

Witteveen says that how preferred lawyers are treated differs from court to court. "In this one case it took weeks before it was rectified, in another court it went faster." But actually there should be no problem, emphasizes the Ministry of J and V. ,,Parents are called by a juvenile lawyer who indicates that he or she is at their service and asks whether there is already a lawyer of their own. A trusted lawyer must then be able to indicate to the court immediately and easily that he or she will remain in the picture. "A lawyer from persons and family law can also assist parents in the context of this pilot."

Both Witteveen’s colleague Mieke Krol and lawyer Richard Korver do not understand why parents are not immediately informed that a lawyer can be assigned, but that a choice can also be made themselves. Korver: “The ease with which this takes place irritates me and I wonder whether this makes the position of parents stronger.” Krol: ,,I do not understand that not one sentence is added to the letter to parents: ‘if you already have a lawyer, have him contact the court within a week’. That creates clarity.”

Now a parent was crying on the phone at Krol's office recently. There had been a hearing on Thursday, on Friday the client received a letter stating that she had been assigned a new lawyer. "He didn't understand it and thought our office didn't want her anymore." Lawyer Marco Erkens in turn emphasizes why it is important not to disrupt such a relationship: ,,Youth cases are often a matter of patience. Knowing the case better often also ensures a better representation of the interests."

Lawyers who express their concerns are quickly reproached with envy. But Krol and Korver emphasize: it is about the principle of the free choice of lawyer, that has nothing to do with envy. “We must be clear when it comes to the fundamental right to choose a lawyer.” Korver and Krol argue for an adjustment of the scheme. “I think it falls short.” Especially because they see in practice how files are sent from parents to the assigned lawyers. Korver: “It is as if privacy does not matter in advance.”