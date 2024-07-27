I spent nine years in Denmark trying to understand why it was the happiest country in the world. I didn’t understand it. Then I spent seven years analyzing it scientifically from the Copenhagen Happiness Institute. It didn’t help me much either. Finally, a few years ago I found in the data a correlation I had never seen so clearly between two subjective variables, happiness and trust. In the happiest countries in the world people say they trust others, and in the unhappiest countries the opposite is true.

In Denmark, 74% of the population answers affirmatively when asked if they think others are trustworthy; in Spain, that percentage drops to 41%. And it turns out that these percentages agree perfectly with the values ​​that both countries report in terms of life satisfaction, According to the United Nations Happiness Report. All countries in the world follow this same trend.

I spent a long time ignoring this correlation because I didn’t understand it – how could trust be the reason why Danes are so happy, when I felt so lonely and isolated there for years? However, over time I have come to understand that trust in others permeates every stratum of our society without us realising it.

Almost a decade later, I decided to return from my Nordic odyssey to Spain. As soon as I arrived in Madrid, the landlady who rented me the apartment asked me for my salary and I don’t know how many months’ deposit and security deposit. I had never been so distrusted in any of the apartments I rented in Copenhagen, and that was even though I was “the outsider.” A year and a half later, I left that apartment and the same landlady had no problem taking 150 euros from me for cleaning, although the apartment had been spotless when we left; we even went to the trouble of cleaning the windows inside and out. From what I was told later, taking too much deposit money is so common in Spain that many tenants stop paying rent a month in advance to avoid being left defenseless if it happens to them.

This turbulent landing in Spain made me realize something I had forgotten after so many years in Denmark: that you have to be careful. The person next to you in line is probably trying to cut in line and that bank fee was probably not in the contract. This trick has changed my character a bit, because now I feel like the only fool who pays taxes and is not taking advantage of the system in some way.

During the second wave of the coronavirus, a friend told me that her company in Barcelona had made them return to the office, even though they had been working from home for months, because the bosses did not really trust that people were working. My colleagues in Copenhagen were shocked, since teleworking was a common practice there long before the pandemic made it fashionable; and going to work when sick has always been frowned upon by colleagues and bosses, since infecting others with your virus can mean serious losses for the entire company. What was the point of making people return to the company with the risk of becoming infected? The answer, incomprehensible to a Dane, is distrust.

Distrust affects us in multiple ways, from investors who do not invest in startups that could create wealth and employment, to young people who do not start their own businesses so as not to complicate their lives, to politicians who do not agree with those opposite or institutions that ask you for a thousand papers for everything. In Denmark, by the way, becoming self-employed or getting a divorce is as easy as opening a Netflix account. Why is it so complicated here? Because we are distrustful.

But if there is one place where trust is important, it is in the strength of our welfare state. Nine out of ten Danes say they are happy to pay taxes. They are not more altruistic than us, I really don’t think so, it is simply that they trust their managers. Thanks to this good disposition, the Danes have enormous social benefits such as free university, free master’s degrees and even a 900 euro monthly allowance for all young people until they come of age, something that alleviates the uncertainty of their parents about whether they will be able to finance their children’s studies. Despite being a small country with no natural resources, Denmark is very rich because it has known how to exploit its most valuable resource, human capital, like no one else. Multiple researchers have shown that the reason why the Danes are so happy is precisely their welfare state.

Honestly, I don’t know how we Spaniards can achieve that level of trust. Trust is not something that comes by itself, it needs to be earned, and we are all managing to destroy it. We live in a wonderful country that all of us who have lived abroad want to return to; but hopefully one day we will get this last piece that we are missing to achieve excellence.

