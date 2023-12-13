Home page politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is changing the balance of power in Central Asia and thereby weakening Russia.

Since the beginning of the Russian war against Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has developed his relationship with Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin and Turkey's relationship with Russia with great self-confidence but equally great caution – as a complex seesaw policy between the major powers. “At this moment, I trust Russia as much as I trust the West,” Erdoğan said in a memorable interview with the US TV network PBS in September. The NATO state Türkiye is a paradoxical “friend” of Russia. In terms of foreign policy, both countries cooperate where possible, but fight each other militarily in different theaters of war with different intensity: in Syria, in Libya, in the Caucasus.

As a result of the Gaza war, after a period of testing Putin's red lines, Erdoğan has now found geopolitical harmony with his larger neighbor. Both autocrats exploit the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: They position themselves against Israel and the West and at the same time intensify their own wars – Russia in Ukraine, Turkey in northern Syria (Rojava).

Power shifts in favor of Ankara

Erdogan benefits from the fact that Russia is bound and weakened by his war. In the South Caucasus, at least since the Nagorno-Karabakh War in September, Turkey has assumed the dominant role that Russia previously held. In Central Asia, too, Ankara is benefiting from Moscow's weakness and is increasing geopolitical rivalry with its neighbor in order to expand relations with the Central Asian states that want to reduce their dependence on Russia.

Especially in the Ukrainian arena, Erdoğan is exploiting Putin's every weakness for political and economic gains. Right at the beginning of the war, Erdoğan sent military Bayraktar drones to Ukraine, which made a significant contribution to successfully repelling Russian attacks. Erdoğan closed the Bosphorus to Russian (and other) warships and repeatedly demanded that Crimea be returned to Ukraine. Turkey is also heavily involved in the risky trade in Ukrainian grain. After Russia's unilateral withdrawal from the Black Sea grain agreement in July, Putin ordered a Turkish freighter on its way to the Ukrainian grain port of Izmail to be stopped with warning shots in mid-August, but deliveries continued nonetheless.

Türkiye and Central Asia help to circumvent sanctions

Putin is forced to let Erdoğan have his way because he ultimately benefits from the partnership. Despite its NATO membership, Turkey plays a key role in undermining Western sanctions against Russia, to which it has explicitly not joined. The breach of sanctions by Turkish companies has been on record since the beginning of September at the latest. At that time, the USA imposed sanctions on five leading Turkish trading companies for exporting military components for drones and sensor technology to Russia.

Afterwards, Turkey blocked the transit of sanctioned goods to the neighboring country, but Turkish exports of vital high-tech goods for Russia's war machine are now apparently being moved through supply chains in the Caucasus and Central Asia, as the British Financial Times recently reported. According to the report, “high-priority” components for the defense industry are covertly delivered to Russia via the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. They affect 45 product categories such as microchips, communication devices and rifle scopes. The volume of this trade has skyrocketed, significantly increasing Western concerns.

Washington has therefore increased the political pressure on Ankara once again in order to prevent Turkish companies from continuing to obstruct NATO policy. US Deputy Secretary of State James O'Brien publicly warned Ankara two weeks ago that Western countries did not want “one of our most important partners to become a place where our sanctions are evaded.” The Turkish Foreign Ministry countered that everything was being done to prevent sanctions evasion, but unfortunately there were such “attempts” by “obscure companies”.

Turkey experts explained at an international conference of the SPD-affiliated Friedrich Ebert Foundation in Nicosia in November that by tolerating the “ghost trade” of sanctioned goods, Erdoğan was also taking revenge for Putin's massive support in the Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections in May. At that time, Putin openly interfered in Turkey's elections for the first time by deferring Turkish gas debts amounting to several hundred million dollars, thereby enabling Erdoğan to promise his electorate free gas deliveries. This intervention further strengthened the already asymmetrical relationship of dependency between the autocrats in favor of Putin.

Erdoğan has increased Turkey's dependence on Russia

The Turkish president has already drawn his conclusions from the upheavals since November 2015, when the Turkish air defense shot down a Russian plane that had entered Turkish airspace coming from Syria. Russia imposed sanctions on Turkey; Erdoğan was forced to make a humiliating apology to Putin. Ankara then ordered Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missiles for two billion dollars and, since 2018, Russia has been building the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in southern Turkey, which the Turkish opposition criticizes as a Russian base in the middle of Turkey.

Russia, for its part, gave the green light to Turkish military operations in northern Syria and resumed construction of the TurkStream pipeline, through which Russian gas has been flowing to Turkey since January 2020. Turkey's increased energy dependence on Russia has given Putin enormous blackmail potential. Moscow is currently planning to set up a natural gas hub in Turkey, apparently to whitewash Russian gas into Turkish gas for export to the EU.

Trade with Russia is flourishing

Trade volumes between Russia and Turkey have increased sharply since the start of the Ukraine war and are expected to exceed $65 billion this year. Last year, Russia was Turkey's top import partner for the first time, with goods worth $58.85 billion, tripling compared to 2021.

Nevertheless, Erdoğan remains an unpredictable risk for Putin because of his desire for “strategic autonomy”. Especially since the Turkish president is pragmatist enough not to endanger his NATO partnership and to send signals of goodwill to the West, on which Turkey depends more than ever because of its enormous financial and economic problems. In November, he finally forwarded the bill for Sweden's accession to NATO to the parliament in Ankara for ratification. Nevertheless, approval for this is still a long time coming. Erdoğan wants 40 F-16 fighter jets and 40 Eurofighters from NATO partners for the okay.