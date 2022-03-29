With the boom in the hi-tech market, a direct consequence of the pandemic, the digitization process of companies and professionals has accelerated, creating new ways of working and home-schooling. According to a recent survey by GfK, gaming mice currently account for half of all sales in this industry. This is a growing trend as more and more users now use their gaming mouse for both play and work.

Trust responds to the needs of the market by presenting the new mouse GXT 980 REDEX which, thanks to the low latency in both wired and wireless modes, is great for long gaming sessions and intense work days.

The mouse GXT 980 REDEX Trust also comes with a built-in rechargeable battery that guarantees up to 50 hours of continuous play and long-lived and responsive mechanical buttons Kailh that last up to 80 million clicks. Thanks to the low latency in both wired and wireless modes, player actions are as fast as their reactions, ensuring excellent gaming performance. Also, the switch LED on / off allows you to go into energy saving at the end of the game, or during the work break.

The linear design is meant for comfort, with the six adjustable buttons that allow you to customize the device and adapt it to your style of play.

The included software also allows users to adjust macro settings andRGB lighting on specific profiles.

The main features of GXT 980 REDEX

Speed ​​selection: 200-10,000 DPI;

Low wireless latency: play wirelessly or wired while charging;

Built-in rechargeable battery, up to 50 hours of continuous play;

Customizable RGB lighting – to match your mood;

Durable Kailh Mechanical Buttons – Tested for up to 80 million clicks;

6 programmable buttons;

charging via the supplied Type C cable

Availability and prices